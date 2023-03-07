Deals
LIVE: Gov. Ivey to deliver State of the State address

Governor Kay Ivey.
Governor Kay Ivey.(Billy Pope | Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday night.

Gov. Ivey invited the wife of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, Terry Saban, to be her guest at the address.

A full livestream of the address can be seen at the top of this story.

