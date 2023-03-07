LIVE: Gov. Ivey to deliver State of the State address

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday night.

Gov. Ivey invited the wife of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, Terry Saban, to be her guest at the address.

A full livestream of the address can be seen at the top of this story.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.