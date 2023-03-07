Deals
Lauderdale County High School student sent home after gun found

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County High School student was sent home from school Tuesday after school officials found a pistol in his car.

According to the Rogersville Police Department, a student reported that another student had a gun in their vehicle before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Officers with the Rogersville Police Department responded to the scene and watched as the school principal searched the student’s car.

The principal found a 9mm pistol which was then confiscated by police.

Police say the student is an 18-year-old male student whose name will not be released. Police are writing a report on the incident but the student is not currently facing criminal charges.

The student was sent home and police say he will be disciplined by the school.

