Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates 46 years

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is happening March 11 in Downtown Huntsville
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get out your best green attire and bagpipes, it’s almost St. Patrick’s Day!

A Huntsville tradition, the Ellen McAnelly St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for its 46th year of celebration.

The parade will take place Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Huntsville. One of the biggest parades in Huntsville, you can see all kinds of floats, specialty cars, bands and bagpipes, leprechauns and even St. Patrick himself!

The event is put on each year by the Irish Society of North Alabama and has been a Huntsville tradition in since 1979. Ellen McAnelly started the parade herself when she decided the city needed more to celebrate. She opened Finnegan’s Pub in 1977 and held the first parade in 1978 near Finnegan’s and around the Parkway. It was known as the smallest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the United States, with only 18 people participating.

Now, the parade has a huge turnout every year and is loved by so many.

The parade is family-friendly with an official after party happening at Straight to Ale Brewing.

For more information and details, follow along on the Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook Page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville Police update identity of man killed by fallen tree on Hillwood Drive
According to the police department spokesperson, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is...
Florence PD: 19-year-old man dies in custody while experiencing ‘medical episode’
Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate fled to Tennessee, woman charged for alleged role in escape