Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates 46 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get out your best green attire and bagpipes, it’s almost St. Patrick’s Day!

A Huntsville tradition, the Ellen McAnelly St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for its 46th year of celebration.

The parade will take place Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Huntsville. One of the biggest parades in Huntsville, you can see all kinds of floats, specialty cars, bands and bagpipes, leprechauns and even St. Patrick himself!

The event is put on each year by the Irish Society of North Alabama and has been a Huntsville tradition in since 1979. Ellen McAnelly started the parade herself when she decided the city needed more to celebrate. She opened Finnegan’s Pub in 1977 and held the first parade in 1978 near Finnegan’s and around the Parkway. It was known as the smallest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the United States, with only 18 people participating.

Now, the parade has a huge turnout every year and is loved by so many.

The parade is family-friendly with an official after party happening at Straight to Ale Brewing.

For more information and details, follow along on the Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook Page.

