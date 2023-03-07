Deals
Huntsville emergency officials respond to shooting victim on Newson Road

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police and emergency services responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Newson Road on Tuesday morning.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Services (HEMSI) confirms one person suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was picked up shortly before 5:50 a.m. on March 7.

The person was transported for treatment to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson said it does not appear the shooting happened at the Newson Road location. It is unknown where the shooting happened.

