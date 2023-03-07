Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest man on robbery, kidnapping charges

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman in February.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Miguel Salgado went to the victim’s work as she was getting out of her car. Salgado allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and took her phone. Salgado then shoved the woman into the back seat of his car and drove away.

The woman fought against Salgado by biting him and pulling his hair. Once Salgado stopped at an intersection, the woman escaped.

Salgado drove away before deputies could arrive on scene once the woman was helped by other drivers. Salgado was arrested and charged with robbery, theft of property, DV harassment, violation of a protection order and second-degree kidnapping.

