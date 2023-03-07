Deals
Franklin Co. man charged with attempted murder, trafficking fentanyl

Armstrong was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Franklin County was arrested on Feb. 18 for domestic violence, trafficking fentanyl and attempted murder.

According to a spokesperson for the Red Bay Police Department, Robert Armstrong was arrested on Feb. 18 after a domestic violence incident sent a woman to the Red Bay emergency room.

Officers with the Red Bay Police Department received a call from the emergency room on Feb. 18, they then responded to the hospital to ask the victim questions. After speaking with the victim, police spoke to the district attorney who determined Armstrong should be charged with attempted murder.

When officers went to arrest Armstrong at his house, they noticed drugs that were tested and confirmed to be fentanyl. Another man in the house was also charged with possession of fentanyl.

After receiving a warrant, officers discovered more fentanyl, money, drug paraphernalia, guns and baggies used for selling drugs.

Armstrong was also charged with chemical endangerment of a child because a child was staying at the home where the drugs were.

