Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

City of Huntsville to host hazardous waste roundup event

Operation Green Team urges residents to turn over any household hazardous materials
City of Huntsville to host hazardous waste roundup event
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville’s Green Team is kicking off spring cleaning with an event to help “keep Huntsville clean.”

Residents will have two opportunities to safely discard household hazardous waste such as old paint cans, old electronics, car batteries, motor oil, pool, lawn and household chemicals.

Manager of the Green Team Nikole Sothers says that safely disposing of such waste will prevent pollution of the environment and will, overall, keep Huntsville beautiful.

“This is about keeping our environment safe, it’s for our kids, it’s for our pets. We all need to do our part so we can have a clean Huntsville,” Sothers says.

The drop-off for these materials will take place at the Sandra Moon Complex from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mar. 11. The next drop-off will be on Mar. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hays Nature Preserve.

The Green Team also invites volunteers to pitch in with various cleanup projects scattered through South Huntsville. Supplies will be provided.

For questions about waste collection or volunteering, contact the City of Huntsville’s Green Team line at 256-532-5326.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Man killed in Harvest two-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by ALEA
Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate fled to Tennessee
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville Police update identity of man killed by fallen tree on Hillwood Drive
Car crash
ALEA chase in Huntsville ends in crash, one man hospitalized
The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck

Latest News

Neighborhoods still littered with debris from recent storms
Sever Storm cleanup continues in the Rocket City
While outdoor warning sirens can warn of incoming severe weather, always have multiple ways to...
Morgan County emergency management officials deem storm sirens as inadequate
Neighborhoods still littered with debris from recent storms
- clipped version
Generic graphic.
Man killed in Harvest two-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by ALEA