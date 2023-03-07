City of Huntsville to host hazardous waste roundup event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville’s Green Team is kicking off spring cleaning with an event to help “keep Huntsville clean.”

Residents will have two opportunities to safely discard household hazardous waste such as old paint cans, old electronics, car batteries, motor oil, pool, lawn and household chemicals.

Manager of the Green Team Nikole Sothers says that safely disposing of such waste will prevent pollution of the environment and will, overall, keep Huntsville beautiful.

“This is about keeping our environment safe, it’s for our kids, it’s for our pets. We all need to do our part so we can have a clean Huntsville,” Sothers says.

The drop-off for these materials will take place at the Sandra Moon Complex from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mar. 11. The next drop-off will be on Mar. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hays Nature Preserve.

The Green Team also invites volunteers to pitch in with various cleanup projects scattered through South Huntsville. Supplies will be provided.

For questions about waste collection or volunteering, contact the City of Huntsville’s Green Team line at 256-532-5326.

