Bullet found in Hampton Cove Elementary School classroom

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bullet was found on the floor of a fourth grade classroom at Hampton Cove Elementary School on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools.

Once the bullet was found, a School Resource Officer (SRO) spoke to the students in the classroom. According to the spokesperson, any student that was involved with this incident will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the district’s behavioral learning guide.

The following was included in the statement released by Hampton Cove Elementary School:

“We ask families for their continued support in checking their child’s backpack and ensuring students cannot access any items that could present potential safety risks. Additionally, please continue to follow the “see something, say something” protocol to make us aware of any potential issues.”

