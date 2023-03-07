Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Bullet found in Hampton Cove Elementary School classroom

Once the bullet was found, a School Resource Officer (SRO) spoke to the students in the...
Once the bullet was found, a School Resource Officer (SRO) spoke to the students in the classroom.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bullet was found on the floor of a fourth grade classroom at Hampton Cove Elementary School on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools.

Once the bullet was found, a School Resource Officer (SRO) spoke to the students in the classroom. According to the spokesperson, any student that was involved with this incident will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the district’s behavioral learning guide.

The following was included in the statement released by Hampton Cove Elementary School:

We ask families for their continued support in checking their child’s backpack and ensuring students cannot access any items that could present potential safety risks. Additionally, please continue to follow the “see something, say something” protocol to make us aware of any potential issues.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville Police update identity of man killed by fallen tree on Hillwood Drive
Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
According to the police department spokesperson, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is...
Florence PD: 19-year-old man dies in custody while experiencing ‘medical episode’
A Moulton man who was being held in the Lawrence County Jail escaped on Saturday night.
One of two escaped Lawrence Co. inmates captured

Latest News

Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate fled to Tennessee, woman charged for alleged role in escape
Armstrong was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence.
Franklin Co. man charged with attempted murder, trafficking fentanyl
Butler was arrested and charged with sodomy and electronic solicitation of a minor.
Tuscumbia man arrested for sodomy, electronic solicitation of a minor
Lauderdale County High School student suspended after gun found in parking lot