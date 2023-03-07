Deals
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey set to give state of the state address at 6 p.m.

Ivey has invited Terry Saban, wife of Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, as her special guest
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan. 11, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is scheduled to deliver the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature Tuesday night.

The address will be broadcast live by WSFA 12 News to media outlets across the state starting at 6 p.m. You will also be able to watch the state of the state address on this story when it begins.

Ivey has invited Terry Saban to join her as her guest at the 2023 address, which will take place in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol. She has also invited students from University Charter School in Livingston to be in attendance for the address.

Additionally, The Mustang String Band of the Northeast Alabama Community College will begin playing various musical selections as legislators and other make their way into the Chamber at around 5:30 p.m.

Following Ivey’s address, WSFA 12 News will carry a live Democratic response from state Rep. Anthony Daniels.

