Alabama correctional officers to see pay increases, ADOC announces

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm has announced pay increases for the state’s correctional officers.

According to Hamm, ADOC has been working with the state personnel department and the governor’s office to overhaul the salaries paid to existing and prospective employees. The following initiatives have been made:

Increase in starting salary for correctional officer trainees $55,855 at maximum security facilities, $53,245 at medium security facilities $50,712 at work release/community work centers Pay grade/salary increases for current correctional officers the new pay grades will allow additional steps for pay progression. New promotional classification of senior security guard. Expanded location differentials for medium and maximum-security facilities now includes support staff in addition to correctional officers.

“While I am proud of our successes so far, they represent the beginning of an ambitious agenda,” Hamm said. “Some of the projects we have prioritized but are not limited to are building new prison facilities; implementing a modern inmate management system; streamlining the correctional officer hiring, retention, and training processes; and actively supporting the reinstatement of Tier 1 retirement benefits for all employees.”

Hamm said this is an important step in the plan to strengthen the department’s recruiting and retention efforts.

