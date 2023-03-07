Deals
ACCC Conference Tournament begins Tuesday

State’s top JUCO programs compete for berth in National Junior College Athletic Association championships
The ACCC Tournament begins Tuesday March 7 at the Events Center on the campus of Alabama A&M
By Carl Prather
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time, the Alabama Community College Conference basketball Tournament will be held in Huntsville.

The top Men’s and Women’s basketball teams in the state will compete March 7-10 at The Events Center on the campus of Alabama A&M University.

Final Seeds Women

North

1.  Shelton State

2.  Wallace State

3.  Calhoun

4.  Lawson State

Women South

1.  Chattahoochee Valley

2.  Bishop State

3.  Coastal Alabama-South

4.  Lurleen B. Wallace

Men North

1.  Southern Union

2.  Snead State

3.  Wallace State

4.  Shelton State

Men South

1.  Coastal Alabama-North

2.  Coastal Alabama-South

3.  Chattahoochee Valley

4.  Marion Military

All games times CT

Tuesday, March 7 - Men’s Quarterfinals 

Game 1 - 12:00 pm  3N Wallace State vs. 2S Coastal Alabama-South 

Game 2 - 2:00 pm  4S Marion Military vs. 1N Southern Union 

Game 3 - 5:00 pm  3S Chattahoochee Valley vs. 2N Snead State

Game 4 - 7:00 pm 4N Shelton State vs. 1S Coastal Alabama-North

Wednesday, March 8 - Women’s Quarterfinals 

Game 5 - 12:00 pm  3N Calhoun vs. 2S Bishop State

Game 6 - 2:00 pm  4S LB Wallace vs. 1N Shelton State

Game 7 - 5:00 pm  3S Coastal Alabama-South vs. 2N Wallace State

Game 8 - 7:00 pm  4N Lawson State vs. 1S Chattahoochee Valley

Thursday, March 9 - Semifinals

Game 9 - 12:00 pm (Women) Winner Game 5/6 

Game 10 - 2:00 pm (Women) Winner Game 7/8

Game 11 - 5:00 pm (Men) Winner Game 1/2

Game 12 - 7:00 pm (Men) Winner Game 3/4

Friday, March 10 - Championships 

4:00 - Women  

6:30 - Men

General Admission - $10.00/day Tuesday-Thursday; $8:00 Championship Friday (includes both games); $30.00 Tournament PassFour-year coaches - Free with business card

