ACCC Conference Tournament begins Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time, the Alabama Community College Conference basketball Tournament will be held in Huntsville.

The top Men’s and Women’s basketball teams in the state will compete March 7-10 at The Events Center on the campus of Alabama A&M University.

Final Seeds Women

North

1. Shelton State

2. Wallace State

3. Calhoun

4. Lawson State

Women South

1. Chattahoochee Valley

2. Bishop State

3. Coastal Alabama-South

4. Lurleen B. Wallace

Men North

1. Southern Union

2. Snead State

3. Wallace State

4. Shelton State

Men South

1. Coastal Alabama-North

2. Coastal Alabama-South

3. Chattahoochee Valley

4. Marion Military

All games times CT

Tuesday, March 7 - Men’s Quarterfinals

Game 1 - 12:00 pm 3N Wallace State vs. 2S Coastal Alabama-South

Game 2 - 2:00 pm 4S Marion Military vs. 1N Southern Union

Game 3 - 5:00 pm 3S Chattahoochee Valley vs. 2N Snead State

Game 4 - 7:00 pm 4N Shelton State vs. 1S Coastal Alabama-North

Wednesday, March 8 - Women’s Quarterfinals

Game 5 - 12:00 pm 3N Calhoun vs. 2S Bishop State

Game 6 - 2:00 pm 4S LB Wallace vs. 1N Shelton State

Game 7 - 5:00 pm 3S Coastal Alabama-South vs. 2N Wallace State

Game 8 - 7:00 pm 4N Lawson State vs. 1S Chattahoochee Valley

Thursday, March 9 - Semifinals

Game 9 - 12:00 pm (Women) Winner Game 5/6

Game 10 - 2:00 pm (Women) Winner Game 7/8

Game 11 - 5:00 pm (Men) Winner Game 1/2

Game 12 - 7:00 pm (Men) Winner Game 3/4

Friday, March 10 - Championships

4:00 - Women

6:30 - Men

General Admission - $10.00/day Tuesday-Thursday; $8:00 Championship Friday (includes both games); $30.00 Tournament PassFour-year coaches - Free with business card

