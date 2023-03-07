ACCC Conference Tournament begins Tuesday
State’s top JUCO programs compete for berth in National Junior College Athletic Association championships
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time, the Alabama Community College Conference basketball Tournament will be held in Huntsville.
The top Men’s and Women’s basketball teams in the state will compete March 7-10 at The Events Center on the campus of Alabama A&M University.
Final Seeds Women
North
1. Shelton State
2. Wallace State
3. Calhoun
4. Lawson State
Women South
1. Chattahoochee Valley
2. Bishop State
3. Coastal Alabama-South
4. Lurleen B. Wallace
Men North
1. Southern Union
2. Snead State
3. Wallace State
4. Shelton State
Men South
1. Coastal Alabama-North
2. Coastal Alabama-South
3. Chattahoochee Valley
4. Marion Military
All games times CT
Tuesday, March 7 - Men’s Quarterfinals
Game 1 - 12:00 pm 3N Wallace State vs. 2S Coastal Alabama-South
Game 2 - 2:00 pm 4S Marion Military vs. 1N Southern Union
Game 3 - 5:00 pm 3S Chattahoochee Valley vs. 2N Snead State
Game 4 - 7:00 pm 4N Shelton State vs. 1S Coastal Alabama-North
Wednesday, March 8 - Women’s Quarterfinals
Game 5 - 12:00 pm 3N Calhoun vs. 2S Bishop State
Game 6 - 2:00 pm 4S LB Wallace vs. 1N Shelton State
Game 7 - 5:00 pm 3S Coastal Alabama-South vs. 2N Wallace State
Game 8 - 7:00 pm 4N Lawson State vs. 1S Chattahoochee Valley
Thursday, March 9 - Semifinals
Game 9 - 12:00 pm (Women) Winner Game 5/6
Game 10 - 2:00 pm (Women) Winner Game 7/8
Game 11 - 5:00 pm (Men) Winner Game 1/2
Game 12 - 7:00 pm (Men) Winner Game 3/4
Friday, March 10 - Championships
4:00 - Women
6:30 - Men
General Admission - $10.00/day Tuesday-Thursday; $8:00 Championship Friday (includes both games); $30.00 Tournament PassFour-year coaches - Free with business card
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.