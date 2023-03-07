AARP pushing for broadband expansion in legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Advocates are pushing for further high-speed internet access for Alabamians ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

For years, AARP has been calling for broadband improvements. A spokesperson said the issue became more evident when the pandemic forced people online.

“It really made it crystal clear, I think for everyone, just how important it was to make sure that everywhere in the state has access to high-speed internet,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.

It is a key focus the group wants Alabama lawmakers to further address.

While in Selma Sunday, President Joe Biden touted the bipartisan infrastructure law, which he said will expand broadband across the area.

“No parent, God forbid another pandemic, is going to have to sit in the McDonald’s parking lot to use their internet to be able to have their kid’s homework be done,” Biden said.

“It’s not just talk,” Harding said. “The federal government has actually provided funding for this in a couple of different ways.”

AARP wants Alabama lawmakers to allocate some of those funds toward finding affordable internet options.

They also want dollars to go toward educating older adults. AARP says 34% of people over the age of 50 cite “privacy concerns” as a reason they aren’t adapting to new technology, like high-speed internet.

“We want people to understand how to use technology safely without, for instance, downloading malware on a device,” Harding said.

The group also wants laws that protect data privacy, giving Alabamians more control of how their personal information is collected and used.

The public can read AARP’s full list of priorities this legislative session here.

