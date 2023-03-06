The Zooks play original song “Wild Child” on TVL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What better way to start off the week than with some music?

The Zooks have been rocking together for 23 years now with three original members Randy, Ray and Billy D, still playing. Known for their blend of classic rock and Motown style, it’s easy to find a groove with these guys.

The band joined TVL to play their original song “Wild Child.”

You can hear The Zooks the first Friday of every month at the Rocket Republic Brewing Company in Huntsville, listen to their music on Spotify and follow along on Facebook.

