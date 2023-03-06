UGA’s Stegeman Coliseum closed indefinetly

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After further inspection of the Coliseum, the facility will not reopen for several months, says UGA officials.

The Coliseum will remain closed until necessary repairs, improvements and inspections are completed and events to be held in Stegeman Coliseum, including Graduate Commencement, must be relocated.

Due to the closure of Stegeman, the previously scheduled graduation ceremonies, confer master’s and specialist degrees, and the other confer doctoral degrees will now be held in a single, combined ceremony at Sanford Stadium on Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m. There will also be a backup ceremony in the event of inclement weather which will be held Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m. in Sanford Stadium.

There are several other colleges and schools that had commencement-related events planned for Stegeman Coliseum in May, those events will also be relocated.

The only event that remains unchanged is the University’s Undergraduate Commencement ceremony being held in Sanford Stadium on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Officials encourage graduates to visit the Commencement website for updates and changes.

This will be the first time ticketing will be required for undergraduates because seats are limited by the ongoing construction in Sanford Stadium. Graduates will need a ticket to be on the field and may register for tickets for up to 6 guests. It is hoped that more guest tickets will be available; the exact number will be known on March 13, and more information will be sent to graduates at that time.

Ticket registration will begin on March 20.

The gymnastics meet between Georgia and Arkansas has been moved out of Stegeman Coliseum due to “unexpected maintenance.”

In an email to UGA Sports, the reason for the move was due to a small piece of the ceiling falling on Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported.

“Safety is the University’s top priority, the building will remain closed until the necessary repairs have been completed,” Trevor’s statement read. “We do not know how long that will take at this time. The university has begun notifying groups that have reserved the coliseum and has advised them to find alternate locations.”

The Gym dogs were supposed to host Arkansas on Friday but the event has been moved to Gas South Arena in Duluth, as well as the Michigan game on March 10 because the repairs aren’t expected to be ready by then.

The nearly 60-year-old building has undergone several renovations in recent years. Almost $20 million has been spent on renovations.

