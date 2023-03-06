Deals
Social media, anxiety and your kids

Author, speaker and mom Caris Snider shares more
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We live in a digital age, and for parents raising kids and teenagers, it has created a whole new level of stress and anxiety.

Caris Snider is an author and mother of two, if anyone gets it, she does! By now, we all know a certain amount of social media can cause a rise in stress and anxiety. But the way it’s specifically impacting young is a different kind of anxiety that can be hard to understand.

Caris is sharing the statistics to help other parents become more aware, and some action steps anyone can take to help with their kids.

For more helpful advice, follow Caris on Instagram, Facebook and visit her website, carissnider.com.

