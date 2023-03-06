Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) – A road worker was struck and killed Friday morning while directing traffic in Michigan, officials said.

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.

The road worker was identified as 58-year-old Rene Rangel.

MSP said investigation revealed that the driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old man, failed to follow traffic controls while attempting to pass a stopped vehicle. That’s when he struck Rangel and rear-ended the stopped vehicle, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police said they believe drugs were a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning crash near Harvest
Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate recaptured overnight
Car crash
ALEA chase in Huntsville ends in crash, one man hospitalized
An eight-year-old boy in Franklin County was shot and killed Saturday after finding a gun that...
Franklin Co. 8-year-old shot, killed after finding gun in parent’s car
Huntsville FC held it's first home game on Saturday
Huntsville City FC makes home debut

Latest News

Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
Police: Dozens arrested after violent protest at Atlanta public training center’s future site
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden speaks at firefighters conference
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
2 newborns safely surrendered to baby boxes in Indiana within 48 hours
Dustin Pettus, 42 of Florence
LCSO identifies man killed in Lexington storm-related death