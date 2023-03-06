Moulton man escapes from Lawrence County Jail

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man who was being held in the Lawrence County Jail escaped on Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Bolan, 45, escaped from the jail after he used a mat to protect himself from the razor wire to climb over the fence. Bolan was being held in lieu of bond on a drug trafficking charge.

Adam Bolan. (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information, call (256) 974-9291.

Quittney Nichols, 30, walked away from her job with the work release program on Feb. 8. Nichols was being held on a probation violation as a result of a new possession of a controlled substance charge.

Quittney Nichols. (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

