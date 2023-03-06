Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Huntsville PD identifies man killed by tree

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was killed after a tree fell on him on March 3 has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department.

A spokesperson for the police department identified the man as William Gray, 63.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI) ambulances responded to the incident on Hillwood Drive around 1:23 p.m.

Webster confirmed the man died after a tree fell on him. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department said the man’s death was ruled an accident. The man was cleaning up limbs when the tree fell on him.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning crash near Harvest
Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate recaptured overnight
Car crash
ALEA chase in Huntsville ends in crash, one man hospitalized
An eight-year-old boy in Franklin County was shot and killed Saturday after finding a gun that...
Franklin Co. 8-year-old shot, killed after finding gun in parent’s car
Huntsville FC held it's first home game on Saturday
Huntsville City FC makes home debut

Latest News

Brian Jeffries.
Grant man charged with mother’s murder
Capital murder suspect enters plea agreement for lesser charge
Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate recaptured overnight
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Morgan County inmate back in custody on Monday morning