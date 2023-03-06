Huntsville attorney discusses Tennessee drag ban

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 1, drag shows in Tennessee will be restricted. This comes after a law was signed by Governor Bill Lee and will prohibit drags from being performed on public property or anywhere minors may be present.

The word “drag” is not explicitly mentioned in the bill instead the term ‘Adult Cabaret” is used. The term is defined as “a performance in a location other than an adult cabaret that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

On the first offense, performers could face a misdemeanor. By the second offense, the charges escalate to a felony.

Many advocates are arguing that this law could prevent ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ events at local libraries.

Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel says this law does not end in Tennessee and will likely be challenged and eventually pass to the Supreme Court, where a ruling would set a legal precedent across the country.

“This law will end up in United States Supreme Court because you will have equal protection argument, freedom of speech argument, all kinds of constitutional arguments against that statute,” McDaniel said. “Anytime you’ve got a law like this that prevents somebody, a citizen, from reading to somebody, then you’re going to have all kinds of constitutional arguments.”

The bill’s sponsor, Jack Johnson has stated that his hope for the bill is to protect children from sexualized content.

Tennessee is not the only state attempting to restrict drag, as Idaho, Kentucky, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah are considering similar bans. This prompts many people to question if Alabama may be next.

“It could happen in Alabama, it could happen in any state,” McDaniel said. “In every state that a law like this is passed, you’re going to have lawsuits filed, constitutional arguments made against these statutes. So they’re going to be asking the U.S. Supreme Court to declare these acts unconstitutional.”

This is the second Tennessee proposal that impacts the LGBTQ+ community, as lawmakers recently approved legislation that bans most affirming care.

