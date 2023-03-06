Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Escaped Morgan County inmate fled to Tennessee

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Nick Kremer and Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man who was awaiting trial for numerous charges including rape escaped from the Morgan County Jail Sunday. He was recaptured overnight.

According to an official with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Taylor was being held in the Morgan County Jail pending trial. Taylor had been charged with rape, burglary, kidnapping, sodomy and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

A social media post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office claims Taylor fled to Huntsland, Tennessee, in Franklin County. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee were alerted of a possible fugitive in the area.

In a social media post at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced Taylor’s recapture.

Taylor is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a fugitive from justice warrant and is pending extradition. An investigation into the escape and who may have assisted him after the escape is ongoing.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor was able to escape through a window that had been broken open.

“We’ll review the other windows to the facility,” Swafford continued. “To this point, no one considered the windows an option to be kicked out. But now we’ll review all of them.”

Taylor escaped the Morgan County Jail by pushing through this window.
Taylor escaped the Morgan County Jail by pushing through this window.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Taylor was arrested in November 2020 for allegedly raping a 62-year-old woman a month prior. Taylor allegedly broke into the woman’s home and was waiting in her bedroom for her to get out of the shower.

The woman went to the Crisis Services Center in Huntsville and had an exam done immediately after the alleged rape. The exam revealed a perfect DNA match to Taylor.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning crash near Harvest
Car crash
ALEA chase in Huntsville ends in crash, one man hospitalized
An eight-year-old boy in Franklin County was shot and killed Saturday after finding a gun that...
Franklin Co. 8-year-old shot, killed after finding gun in parent’s car
Huntsville FC held it's first home game on Saturday
Huntsville City FC makes home debut

Latest News

According to the police department spokesperson, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is...
Florence PD: 19-year-old man dies in custody while experiencing ‘medical episode’
Dustin Pettus, 42 of Florence
LCSO identifies man killed in Lexington storm-related death
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
LCSO identifies man killed in Lexington storm-related death
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville PD identifies man killed by tree