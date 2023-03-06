Dry & Warm Through Tuesday | Wetter & Cooler By Wednesday

It’s been another gorgeous day across the Valley to start a new work and school week with plenty of sunshine and warmth carrying over from the weekend. We’re dealing with a bit more cloud cover today, but that sure hasn’t stopped temperatures this afternoon. Expect near-record highs for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. The current record for both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals was set back in 1910 at 82 degrees. At the rate we’re going, we at least have a good chance of tying the record before the sunsets. Winds will be breezy at times through the rest of the afternoon with occasional gusts up to 15 and 20 mph, but winds should begin settling down by the evening hours. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows trending on the milder side in the mid and upper 50s through Tuesday morning.

This dry and warmer stretch of weather will continue through your Tuesday with afternoon highs just a smidge cooler in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s, but still above average for the first week of March. Clouds will begin to increase late in the day ahead of a pattern change arriving by mid-week, which will bring cooler and wetter conditions to the area.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine with highs only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect periods of scattered showers after lunchtime with better chances for more widespread and heavy rain by Thursday and Friday. The good news is we won’t have to deal with any severe weather this week, and rain will likely end Friday by the late afternoon. We’ll be trending much drier for the first half of your weekend on Saturday with rain potentially making a comeback for Sunday. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, so be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios.

