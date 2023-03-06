City of Muscle Shoals celebrates 100 years, plus new inductees at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame

SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While the Shoals is made up of a couple of small towns, there’s always something going on. Whether it’s a new concert or event taking place, our friend Lillian Glanton is always in the know.

On March 23, a whole new group of musicians will be inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Folks like Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery and LeBlanc and Carr, among others, will be inducted and honored at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit alamhof.org.

Also on the agenda, the City of Muscle Shoals is celebrating its centennial this spring! April 21 - 22, a big ‘ole outdoor concert is happening to commemorate 100 years of community, growth, music and more. The city is also recognizing 10 years since the Muscle Shoals Documentary that helped put the city back on the map.

For more information and updates, follow the City of Muscle Shoals Facebook page.

