Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

LIVE: Biden speaks at firefighters conference

Biden speaks Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

The IAFF represents more than 334,000 full-time firefighters and paramedics in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Hundreds of firefighters are expected to be in attendance for the conference.

The organization advocates and lobbies lawmakers for issues affecting the health, safety and other issues for fire officials.

The group backed a recent bipartisan bill aimed at railway safety in response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which would also include a larger budget for hazardous materials training.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning crash near Harvest
Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate recaptured overnight
Car crash
ALEA chase in Huntsville ends in crash, one man hospitalized
An eight-year-old boy in Franklin County was shot and killed Saturday after finding a gun that...
Franklin Co. 8-year-old shot, killed after finding gun in parent’s car
Huntsville FC held it's first home game on Saturday
Huntsville City FC makes home debut

Latest News

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville PD identifies man killed by tree
A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
Jeanne Fox celebrated her 105th birthday in Knoxville Friday.
Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference