Beautiful stretch of weather continues, rain showers ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Good Monday morning. After a fantastic “Winter” weekend, the beautiful stretch of weather will continue into the early part of this work and school week. 

We will start off our Monday with fair skies and temps ranging from the upper 30s to lower 50s, a light jacket should be all you need heading out the door.  Skies will stay mainly sunny through the day with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s for highs, winds will be breezy from the southeast.  Mostly clear skies stay in place tonight with lows staying mild in the low to middle 50s.  A few more clouds will move in for Tuesday with highs staying in the lower 70s. 

Unfortunately, the great stretch of March weather will end on Wednesday as our temps will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s, skies will be mostly cloudy with periods of scattered showers.  Thursday is looking wet and cloudy with rain showers expected through the day, highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.  Friday will be a touch warmer with afternoon highs in the middle 60s, scattered showers and storms will round out the week. 

The weekend will bring chances for isolated to scattered showers both days with high temps in the middle 50s. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios.

