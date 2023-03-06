Deals
Bama’s Brandon Miller named SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year

5 additional Alabama Men’s Basketball players also received awards
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s Brandon Miller was the recipient of several 2023 SEC awards, including Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, First Team and All-Freshman Team, according to Alabama Athletics.

Miller is the first SEC men’s basketball player since Kentucky Wildcat’s Anthony Davis to win both SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Davis took home the same awards in 2012.

Alabama Athletics also says Miller is the only player in Division I to score 605 points, record 245 rebounds and make 90 three-pointers this season.

Five additional Alabama basketball players also received SEC awards, including:

  • Jahvon Quinerly: Co-Sixth Man of the Year
  • Mark Sears: Second Team
  • Charles Bediako: All-Defensive Team
  • Jaden Bradley: All-Freshman Team
  • Noah Clowney: All-Freshman Team

