Atlanta Braves ceasing 2023 season-ticket sales due to high demand

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves announced Monday morning it will stop selling its A-List 2023 season tickets on or around March 17 due high demand.

“This is the first time in our team’s history that we have stopped selling season tickets before the first game is played,” said Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO. “We are now focused on ensuring that more of our fans who only come to one or two games are able to buy seats, so we encourage our fans to purchase their tickets sooner rather than later for the games they want to see.”

Single game tickets and group sales are still available.

Last season the Braves sold 3.1 million tickets and are on pace to eclipse that in 2023 with opening weekend and several high-profile games at or near sellout with only standing room available.

A-List Memberships provide guaranteed seats for top matchups, in-park merchandise and concession discounts, year-round exclusive events and priority access to all potential home Postseason games.

After March 17, fans who want to purchase season tickets for 2024 can sign up and be placed on a waiting list for priority. There is no cost to be placed on the waiting list.

The Braves kick off their 2023 season on the road against the Washington Nationals on March 30. The team will play their home opener at Truist Park on Thursday, April 6 versus the San Diego Padres at 7:20 p.m.

This season a new balanced schedule will be in place with the Braves playing every team in Major League Baseball.

