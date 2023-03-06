Deals
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck

The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was killed and another man was injured on Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Hazel Green.

Ethan Cantrell, 20, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a stump. Cantrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, Cameron Cantrell, 22, was injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), neither were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.

