Sunny & warm for Sunday

After a cool start to the day, another gorgeous weather day for the Tennessee Valley. Near 70° with plenty of sunshine. Tonight, mostly clear. Mid to upper 40s. Monday, sunny and warm. Mid to upper 70s with a chance a few locations could nudge 80° during the afternoon. Monday night, partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a shower, but most will remain dry. Mid to upper 50s. Tuesday, more sunshine and more warmth. Low to mid 70s. Tuesday night, increasing clouds. Around 50°. Wednesday, a pattern change arrives. Much cooler with showers. Showers will continue for Thursday and Friday. Cooler temps to close out the week. High temps mainly in the 50s. Overnight low temps in the 40s. Early call for the following weekend, a few lingering showers Saturday, a better chance of showers Sunday. Cool temperatures both days.

