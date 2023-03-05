Deals
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning crash near Harvest

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and two more were injured in a crash on Highway 53 Sunday morning.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HESMI), the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 53 and Old Railroad Bed Road around 10:16 a.m. Sunday.

Webster says the person who was killed in the crash was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two people injured in the crash were taken to Huntsville Hospital.

