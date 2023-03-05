Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Huntsville Utilities employee hurt while repairing power lines

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Utilities employee is recovering after suffering an electrical shock Saturday afternoon. According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, the worker was repairing lines on Speake Road when the incident happened. Speake Road is near Henderson and University, not far from the UAH campus.

Webster says the employee survived and was stable when taken to UAB Hospital. Their exact condition is not available.

At last word, there were still several hundred people without power in the Huntsville Utilities service area after a strong wind storm hit the area Friday morning.

Huntsville Utilities issued the following statement Saturday evening about the incident:

A Huntsville Utilities electric line worker was injured while restoring power following Friday’s storms.

The line worker received an electric shock while working in an area along University Drive. First responders were called, and the line worker was transported to UAB Hospital.

Because of this incident, Electric Operations crews opened two substation breakers along University Drive, which means the following areas are without power until the scene is secured.

University Drive south to I565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.

University Drive south to I565 and from Research Park Boulevard east to Jordan Lane (including parts of the UAH campus).

The Huntsville Utilities Safety & Security Department is on site investigating the incident.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This tree was down in a yard in Huntsville on March 3, 2023.
Weather Service confirms tornado with two tracks in Jackson County
A tree fell on a house on Moulton Street in Decatur on March 3, 2023.
Damage reported across North Alabama
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville man killed by tree on Hillwood Drive
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall

Latest News

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for someone who stole a Ford F-250 Friday.
Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for car thief
Car crash
One person hospitalized Saturday in Huntsville crash
Huntsville Police Department
One injured in Huntsville shooting Friday evening
Treatment available for those suffering from eating disorders
Eating Disorders Awareness Week: Alsana provides treatment, support for people with eating disorders