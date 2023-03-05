Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Franklin Co. 8-year-old shot, killed after finding gun in parent’s car

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An eight-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday after finding a gun that was removed from his mom’s car shooting.

According to an official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the eight-year-old and his four-year-old brother discovered a gun that had been removed from their mother’s car.

The boys had the gun in the bedroom when it fired, hitting the eight-year-old.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was taken to the Russellville Hospital before being flown to Birmingham. The boy was pronounced dead after arriving in Birmingham.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
ALEA chase in Huntsville ends in crash, one man hospitalized
Generic graphic.
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning crash near Harvest
Jalen Jackson
Cherokee man found with nearly 3 pounds of narcotics, held on $350,000 bond
Huntsville Utilities employee hurt while repairing power lines
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville man killed by tree on Hillwood Drive

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the 58th annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee on Sunday.
President Joe Biden in Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Taylor escaped from the Morgan County Jail Sunday.
Rape suspect escapes Morgan Co. Jail
Generic graphic.
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning crash near Harvest
Car crash
ALEA chase in Huntsville ends in crash, one man hospitalized