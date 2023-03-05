Deals
ALEA chase in Huntsville ends in crash, one man hospitalized

Car crash(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was hospitalized after colliding with a light pole while attempting to elude troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), someone driving at high speeds collided with a power pole near Bob Wallace Avenue and Old Madison Pike.

Officials with ALEA identified the man as Jovon Humphrey. Troopers attempted to stop Humphrey for speeding on Interstate 565 while in Limestone County but he continued driving. The pursuit continued into Madison County where Humphrey ultimately left the roadway and struck a pole.

Webster says the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver was in serious condition when they were taken to Huntsville Hospital.

ALEA officials say Humphrey was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

