Sunny & pleasant for today

First Alert Weather
Plenty of sunshine for today with temps in the 60s. Clear tonight and cool. Low to mid 40s....
Plenty of sunshine for today with temps in the 60s. Clear tonight and cool. Low to mid 40s. Sunday, a cool start to the day, but warm and sunny for the afternoon. near 70°. Monday, sunny and nice. Low to mid 70s. After a few showers Monday night, more sun Tuesday. low to mid 70s. Cooler temps arrive Wednesday and will continue through the weekend with showers at times for the mid to late week. A few showers may linger into next weekend as well. High temps in the 50s with low temps in the 40s.(Jeff)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Plenty of sunshine for today with temps in the 60s. Clear tonight and cool. Low to mid 40s. Sunday, a cool start to the day, but warm and sunny for the afternoon. near 70°. Monday, sunny and nice. Low to mid 70s. After a few showers Monday night, more sun Tuesday. low to mid 70s. Cooler temps arrive Wednesday and will continue through the weekend with showers at times for the mid to late week. A few showers may linger into next weekend as well. High temps in the 50s with low temps in the 40s.

