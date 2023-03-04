One person hospitalized Saturday in Huntsville crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital following a crash Saturday afternoon near the Space and Rocket Center.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), someone driving at high speeds collided with a power pole near Bob Wallace Avenue and Old Madison Pike.

Webster says the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver was in serious condition when they were taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are on the scene investigating.

