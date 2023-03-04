Deals
One injured in Huntsville shooting Friday evening

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a shooting on Gale Avenue in Huntsville Friday evening.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the shooting on Gale Avenue around 6 p.m.

Officials say a shooting victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

