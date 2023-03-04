One injured in Huntsville shooting Friday evening
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a shooting on Gale Avenue in Huntsville Friday evening.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the shooting on Gale Avenue around 6 p.m.
Officials say a shooting victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.