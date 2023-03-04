One injured in Huntsville shooting Friday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a shooting on Gale Avenue in Huntsville Friday evening.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the shooting on Gale Avenue around 6 p.m.

Officials say a shooting victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.