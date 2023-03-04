Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Matt Infield and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Following an incident on Friday night where he appeared to show a gun on Instagram Live, Ja Morant will be away from the Grizzlies for at least the next two games, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

The NBA also announced on Saturday that they’ve opened an investigation into Morant following the incident.

The Grizzlies star player has found himself in hot water for a number off off-court incidents in recent months, including one following a game against the Indiana Pacers in January where someone in a car he was in pointed a laser at the Pacers’ team bus.

The Grizzlies face the Clippers tomorrow night and the Lakers on Tuesday, and will be missing Morant for both games.

Following the announcement of his removal, Morant released the following statement:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This tree was down in a yard in Huntsville on March 3, 2023.
Weather Service confirms tornado with two tracks in Jackson County
A tree fell on a house on Moulton Street in Decatur on March 3, 2023.
Damage reported across North Alabama
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville man killed by tree on Hillwood Drive
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall

Latest News

Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.
Montgomery Motor Speedway to hold 59th annual Alabama 200
Panthers, Bears win state championships
Panthers, Bears win state championships
Panthers, Bears win state championships
Panthers, Bears win state championships
The AHSAA High School State Basketball Tournament is in Birmingham.
SCORES: AHSAA State Basketball Tournament tips off in Birmingham