Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Following an incident on Friday night where he appeared to show a gun on Instagram Live, Ja Morant will be away from the Grizzlies for at least the next two games, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/CLB2TG5nnI — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 4, 2023

The NBA also announced on Saturday that they’ve opened an investigation into Morant following the incident.

The Grizzlies star player has found himself in hot water for a number off off-court incidents in recent months, including one following a game against the Indiana Pacers in January where someone in a car he was in pointed a laser at the Pacers’ team bus.

The Grizzlies face the Clippers tomorrow night and the Lakers on Tuesday, and will be missing Morant for both games.

Following the announcement of his removal, Morant released the following statement:

I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

