Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for car thief

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone who allegedly stole a Ford F-250 from the Limestone County Commission.

In a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a video shows the person who investigators believe is the thief getting into the vehicle.

The theft occurred Friday night around 11 p.m. The thief is believed to have left the property on Elkmont Road heading south.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Jay Stinnett at 256-232-0111.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.