Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office searching for car thief

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for someone who stole a Ford F-250 Friday.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for someone who stole a Ford F-250 Friday.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone who allegedly stole a Ford F-250 from the Limestone County Commission.

In a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a video shows the person who investigators believe is the thief getting into the vehicle.

The theft occurred Friday night around 11 p.m. The thief is believed to have left the property on Elkmont Road heading south.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Jay Stinnett at 256-232-0111.

