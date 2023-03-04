HPD responding to a shooting on Gale Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened on Gale Avenue.

Officials say a shooting victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. This story will be updated once there is more information.

