HPD responding to a shooting on Gale Avenue
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened on Gale Avenue.
Officials say a shooting victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation. This story will be updated once there is more information.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.