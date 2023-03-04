Deals
Cherokee man found with nearly 3 pounds of narcotics, held on $350,000 bond

Jalen Jackson
Jalen Jackson(CCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Mount Mills Road on Friday morning.

The home had been under investigation for narcotics after tips came in from the community.

Upon entry agents and deputies found Ricky Granville and Cammie Collier asleep and found Jalen Jackson hiding in a closet.

During the search, agents found 765 fentanyl pills, 59 grams of uncut cocaine, 174 grams of methamphetamine and 801 grams of marijuana with digital scales in the room with Jackson and Collier. An AR-15, 12ga shotgun, and a Glock 9mm with a drum magazine attached were also found.

765 fentanyl pills, 59 grams of uncut cocaine, 174 grams of methamphetamine and 801 grams of marijuana(CCSO)

Ricky Granville was arrested on warrants with the Tuscumbia Police Department.

Jalen Jackson was charged with Trafficking Illegal Drugs- Fentanyl, Trafficking Illegal Drugs- Cocaine, Trafficking Illegal Drugs- Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st-Degree. He is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

All evidence was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for testing.

