CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

