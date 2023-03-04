48 First Alert Weather Day: Tornado with two tracks confirmed in Jackson County

The DeKalb County EMA confirmed a tornado was seen in the area of Section, Alabama, around 12: 45 p.m.

The National Weather Service storm survey team has confirmed the path of an EF-1 tornado in Jackson County.

The tornado started south of Section and then moved into Dutton. In Section, the path uprooted trees, overturned a manufactured home, damaged underpinning and roofs of manufactured homes and downed powerlines. A home in Dutton had minor roof damage off of Hodge Road and County Road 124 and removed metal roofing on a chicken house off of County Road 19 and then lifted. Trees were also uprooted and snapped.

This path lasted from 12:39 p.m. until 12:43 p.m. with a 5-mile path length at 95 miles per hour.

The tornado continued on a second track in Pisgah from County Road 88 where trees were uprooted. It ended on County Road 126 where chicken houses had minor roof damage.

This path lasted from 12:47 until 12:50 p.m. with a 3-mile path length at 95 miles per hour.

The Tornado Watch ended for all counties across the Tennessee Valley and many areas are seeing sunshine late this afternoon, but don’t let your guard down. Even though the tornado threat has ended, a high wind warning is still in effect for all counties until 6 p.m.

A tree fell on a house on Moulton Street in Decatur on March 3, 2023. (Cathy Askew (WAFF Viewer))

Damaging gradient wind gusts up to 50 and 60 mph will remain possible through the rest of the afternoon and early evening. Winds will dramatically start subsiding right at or just after sunset, but still plan on some breezes through midnight. A few clouds will stick around overnight into your Saturday morning with cooler air filtering in the area. Overnight lows will range in the low to mid 40s.

This tree was down at the Fellowship of Faith Church in Huntsville on March 3, 2023. (WAFF)

EF-1: The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck New Market on Wednesday night.

The weekend looks absolutely fantastic after a rough stretch of weather. Sunshine will be the main story on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s. Next week will start off warmer with highs back in the 70s and rain chances return to the forecast by mid-week. Temperatures will start trending below average later in the week and there’s a good chance we’ll see one last frost or freeze potentially before we close out the winter season. Keep this in mind if you have any spring gardening plans!

A WAFF viewer took this photo in south Huntsville. (Glenn Fountain)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.