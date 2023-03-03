A trip to Huntsville’s new Boot Barn will have you feeling like you’re on the set of ‘Yellowstone’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you work on a farm every day or just love the cowboy couture look, a new store in Huntsville will have you ready to step on set of “Yellowstone.”

Boot Barn officially opened its doors in Huntsville and is ready for business. The store has one of the largest boot selections including exclusive brands like Cheyenne, Ariat, Frye, Corral, Twisted X, Justin, Cody James, Moonshine and more.

You can also find some amazing clothing items and accessories like hats, belts and belt buckles and everything in between.

Boot Barn is located at 1001 N. Memorial Pkwy Suite #7 in Huntsville. Step inside ready to shop and step out with a brand-new look.

