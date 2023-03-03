Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

A trip to Huntsville’s new Boot Barn will have you feeling like you’re on the set of ‘Yellowstone’

Blame it all on our roots.
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you work on a farm every day or just love the cowboy couture look, a new store in Huntsville will have you ready to step on set of “Yellowstone.”

Boot Barn officially opened its doors in Huntsville and is ready for business. The store has one of the largest boot selections including exclusive brands like Cheyenne, Ariat, Frye, Corral, Twisted X, Justin, Cody James, Moonshine and more.

You can also find some amazing clothing items and accessories like hats, belts and belt buckles and everything in between.

Boot Barn is located at 1001 N. Memorial Pkwy Suite #7 in Huntsville. Step inside ready to shop and step out with a brand-new look.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Tornado confirmed in DeKalb County
Significant damage was reported in New Market.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced...
Many North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville officers respond to overturned vehicle on Memorial Parkway