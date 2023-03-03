Southbound lanes of I-65 back open after single-vehicle wreck
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The southbound lanes on Interstate 65 near mile marker 351 are back open following a single-vehicle wreck on Friday.
A single-vehicle wreck blocked the southbound lanes in Limestone County. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened around 2 p.m.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
