Single-vehicle wreck blocks southbound lanes of I-65 in Limestone Co.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck has blocked the southbound lanes near mile marker 351 on Interstate 65 in Limestone County on Friday.
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened around 2 p.m. The southbound lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
