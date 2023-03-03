Deals
Several traffic signals out across Huntsville

According to the Huntsville Police Department, several traffic signals are out across Huntsville as of 12:45 p.m. on Friday.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Police Department, several traffic signals are out across Huntsville as of 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

The following intersections are functioning as four-way stops until power is restored to the traffic signals:

  • Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road
  • Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Ave.
  • Oakwood Ave. and the Memorial Parkway
  • Oakwood Road and Johns Road
  • Madison Blvd. and County Line Road
  • Adventist Blvd. and Millennium Drive
  • Sparkman Drive and Bradford Drive
  • Sparkman Drive and Memorial Parkway
  • Governors Drive and Clinton Ave.
  • Bob Wallace at the I-565 Eastbound Exit

The police department is also aware that trees are down blocking roadways in Huntsville. Use caution if you are driving.

