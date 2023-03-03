Several traffic signals out across Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Police Department, several traffic signals are out across Huntsville as of 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

The following intersections are functioning as four-way stops until power is restored to the traffic signals:

Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road

Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Ave.

Oakwood Ave. and the Memorial Parkway

Oakwood Road and Johns Road

Madison Blvd. and County Line Road

Adventist Blvd. and Millennium Drive

Sparkman Drive and Bradford Drive

Sparkman Drive and Memorial Parkway

Governors Drive and Clinton Ave.

Bob Wallace at the I-565 Eastbound Exit

The police department is also aware that trees are down blocking roadways in Huntsville. Use caution if you are driving.

