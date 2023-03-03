Several traffic signals out across Huntsville
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Police Department, several traffic signals are out across Huntsville as of 12:45 p.m. on Friday.
The following intersections are functioning as four-way stops until power is restored to the traffic signals:
- Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road
- Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Ave.
- Oakwood Ave. and the Memorial Parkway
- Oakwood Road and Johns Road
- Madison Blvd. and County Line Road
- Adventist Blvd. and Millennium Drive
- Sparkman Drive and Bradford Drive
- Sparkman Drive and Memorial Parkway
- Governors Drive and Clinton Ave.
- Bob Wallace at the I-565 Eastbound Exit
The police department is also aware that trees are down blocking roadways in Huntsville. Use caution if you are driving.
