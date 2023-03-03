Lexington Mayor confirms one person killed in storm-related death

LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in Lexington on Friday when a tree fell on him and trapped him.

According to Lexington Mayor Sandra Killen-Burroughs, the tree fell on the man’s head and trapped him under the tree. The incident happened off of Highway 101.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

