LCSO identifies man killed in Lexington storm-related death

A 40-year-old man was killed in Lexington on Friday when a tree fell on him and trapped him.
A 40-year-old man was killed in Lexington on Friday when a tree fell on him and trapped him.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in Lexington on Friday when a tree fell on him and trapped him.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as Dustin Pettus, 42 of Florence.

According to Lexington Mayor Sandra Killen-Burroughs, the tree fell on Pettus’ head and trapped him under the tree. The incident happened off Highway 101.

A witness who was near the incident says they were standing outside a vehicle talking when the tree fell and hit the victim in the head.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

