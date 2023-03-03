LCSO identifies man killed in Lexington storm-related death
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in Lexington on Friday when a tree fell on him and trapped him.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as Dustin Pettus, 42 of Florence.
According to Lexington Mayor Sandra Killen-Burroughs, the tree fell on Pettus’ head and trapped him under the tree. The incident happened off Highway 101.
A witness who was near the incident says they were standing outside a vehicle talking when the tree fell and hit the victim in the head.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
