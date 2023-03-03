LCSO identifies man killed in Lexington storm-related death

LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in Lexington on Friday when a tree fell on him and trapped him.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as Dustin Pettus, 42 of Florence.

According to Lexington Mayor Sandra Killen-Burroughs, the tree fell on Pettus’ head and trapped him under the tree. The incident happened off Highway 101.

A witness who was near the incident says they were standing outside a vehicle talking when the tree fell and hit the victim in the head.

