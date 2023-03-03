Huntsville man killed by tree on Hillwood Drive
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead in Huntsville after a tree fell on him Friday afternoon.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI) ambulances responded to the incident on Hillwood Drive around 1:23 p.m.
Webster confirmed the man died after a tree fell on him.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
