Huntsville man killed by tree on Hillwood Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead in Huntsville after a tree fell on him Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI) ambulances responded to the incident on Hillwood Drive around 1:23 p.m.

Webster confirmed the man died after a tree fell on him.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

