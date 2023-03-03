Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

HPD respond to overturned vehicle on Memorial Parkway

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of an overturned vehicle.

Officers say the call came in at 6:26 p.m. and happened at Memorial Pkwy. Northbound and University Drive. Motorists are being directed to the access road as they work to clear the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: High winds expected on Friday
Significant damage was reported in New Market.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in New Market on Wednesday night
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Severe weather throughout North Alabama has caused power outages.
Many North Alabama residents experiencing power outages due to severe weather
Paul Floyd
Decatur Parks and Rec Facilities Manager charged with using position for personal gain

Latest News

New Market neighborhood struck by tornado
New Market neighborhood struck by tornado
Albertville High names new head coach
Albertville High School names new head football coach
Alabama nursing homes continue to face staffing shortages
Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, some school systems have announced...
Many North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday