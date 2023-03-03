HPD respond to overturned vehicle on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of an overturned vehicle.

Officers say the call came in at 6:26 p.m. and happened at Memorial Pkwy. Northbound and University Drive. Motorists are being directed to the access road as they work to clear the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

