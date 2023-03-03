Hartselle man charged for sex abuse of a child
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 56-year-old man was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 22 for alleged sex abuse of a child under the age of 12.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Jamey Dobbins, 56, was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail. He was released on a $10,000 bond.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.