Hartselle man charged for sex abuse of a child

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 56-year-old man was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 22 for alleged sex abuse of a child under the age of 12.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Jamey Dobbins, 56, was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

